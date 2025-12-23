The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason and Danny coming with gifts to meet Alexis, Molly, and Kristina. Curtis updated Jordan about the trial. Ava and Nina reconciled while Tracy counseled Cody. And then last but not least, Emma confided in Trina and shared a kiss with Gio.

The drama, the get-togethers, the nervousness, the confessions, the fear, the danger, and the plotting are about to get elevated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 23, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features the resumption of Willow’s trial. And things are about to get chaotic pretty soon. Especially with Portia being subpoenaed to testify. She has been grappling with a lot lately, especially her pregnancy, not knowing who the father is, Curtis’ involvement, and their daughter, Trina.

Portia has an alibi, but she wants to keep it a secret. She cannot let anyone know that she is pregnant and does not know whether Curtis or Isaiah is the father of the unborn baby. But will the truth come out in the courtroom? On the other hand, Chase gets bad news. Is this about the Willow footage?

Nina asked Brennan to delete it, and now the PCPD wants to know who is behind the clips having gone missing. With Chase being the only one to fiercely defend Willow at all times, the suspicion points to Chase, and Dante is questioning him about it. Will he protect himself and state he didn’t do it?

Meanwhile, Portia confides in Ava. With all of this stress on her shoulders, she only has one person to confide in, and that’s Isaiah. But even despite that, one always needs a girl pal to unload their miseries, and so Portia is finding the same in Ava. What advice will she get from her friend this time?

Elsewhere, Tracy encounters Laura. Will the latter share her worries with the Quartermaine matriarch, or will they simply check in for the holidays? When Alexis receives new intel, could it be related to Portia and Isaiah? Is she the one who will reveal their romance and Portia’s pregnancy in court?

And then lastly, Brook Lynn presses Michael with some questions. What response will she get from her cousin regarding Chase and the trial?

