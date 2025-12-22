The previous week on General Hospital saw Tracy returning home after her trip and finding out about Ned’s heart attacks as well as Drew’s attempt to take the Quartermaine heirlooms. Meanwhile, the court hearing began, and the drama escalated. Lastly, Rocco gave Dante an ultimatum about Gio.

The drama, the friction, the celebrations, the returns, the blackmailing, the danger, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 22, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jason and Danny coming bearing gifts. With the holidays and the festivities almost here, it’s time to celebrate and rejoice. Jason and his son Danny, are doing exactly that as they come with gifts. But for whom? What gathering are they set to be a part of?

Will this help bond the families and bridge the gaps that may have formed throughout the year? On the other hand, Curtis updates Jordan. The former attended Willow’s trial, Curtis, and it seems he is sharing the same with Jordan. Are these two serious about getting back together really soon?

Is this their way of keeping each other in the loop? Meanwhile, Ava and Nina reconcile. When the latter shares that she is willing to go as far as possible to save her daughter, Willow, from jail or punishment, what will Ava have to say to that? But is Nina going to share details of what she did?

Is she going to tell Ava how she asked Brennan to delete the clip showing Willow nearby Drew when he was shot? Elsewhere, Tracy counsels Cody. Will her advice help him overcome whatever is holding him back? When Emma confides in Trina, will it be about Gio or her mission?

How will Trina react to what Emma has to share with her? Then there are Britt and Brad, the best friends who recently reunited. However, the PCPD has arrested them, and they are trying to extricate themselves from this situation. Will they be able to fix this big misunderstanding and get back to normal, or not?

And then lastly, Lulu has a conversation with Dante. Is this going to be about their son Rocco? Or will she have a quick chat about her daughter Charlotte, especially with Valentin having broken out of prison and not been found?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 5 Handpicked Christmas Horror Movies To Make Your Holidays Spooky

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News