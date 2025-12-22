The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy and Hope butting heads about firing Deke. Their short-term peace saw some friction due to Thomas wanting to return as a designer at Forrester Creations. On the other hand, Brooke was in disbelief at Katie’s news about her career.

From celebrations and holiday mood to emotional moments and toasts, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold And The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features emotions running high when Hope is forced to fire Deke. How emotional will this be for the brother and sister? Meanwhile, Bill and Liam think about all the challenges they have been through and feel like they are forces to be reckoned with. How will it fare?

Will they show gratitude for rising through the tough times and getting to the place they have landed? And then lastly, Thomas asks for time alone with Hope. Will he be able to convince her to work with him again or not?

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Donna talks Eric into celebrating the holidays. Is this going to help keep him boys? Meanwhile, Eric goes to the office and gets emotional about all the history he is leaving behind. But is his decision set to be permanent?

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Ridge gives Brooke a special Christmas present. How will they celebrate the special day after their recent reunion? Carter and Daphne kiss under the mistletoe. Are they getting closer? The Forrester Family celebrates the holidays in Forrester Family tradition. What is in store for them next year?

Thursday, December 25, 2025

There will be no new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Christmas. Instead, the December 24, 2024, episode, which showed last year’s fun and Christmas celebrations of the characters, will be aired on CBS this year.

Friday, December 26, 2025

The final episode of the week features Katie being in disbelief that she has her own fashion house. Will this lead to the start of a new rivalry? Will, Electra, Steffy, Finn, and Dylan all toast to the holidays at Will’s beach house. Donna attempts to ease the tension between Brooke and Katie.

