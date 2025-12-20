The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack interfering with Victor and Nikki’s relationship. Meanwhile, Diane turned to Michael for help regarding Victor and the AI program that is wreaking havoc. And then last but not least, Nick and Matt Clark’s rivalry took a dangerous turn.

From assistance and anger to celebrations and ultimatums, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless, when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 22, 2025:

The first episode of the week features Victor being fueled with rage about Nikki’s loyalty to Jack. Is he going to ruin things with her in his insecurity? Billy and Kyle find common ground. Is this about their loyalty towards Jabot? Victoria worries about Claire’s connection to Holden.

Tuesday, December 23, 2025:

When Nick forces Matt Clark’s hand, what danger will this lead to? On the other hand, Lily finds Cane and Phyllis too close for comfort. Is she getting jealous of their closeness? Will this help her realize her lingering feelings for him? Traci shares some words of wisdom with Diane. What will it be about?

Wednesday, December 24, 2025:

Victor and Nikki are reminded of the true meaning of Christmas. Will they make up with each other? Meanwhile, Jack and Diane count their blessings, but will they be able to save Jabot? Victoria and Billy put their differences aside on Christmas. Will this be a memorable holiday for their kids?

Thursday, December 25, 2025:

There will be no new episode of The Young and the Restless on Christmas. Instead, classic episode #9553, which initially aired in 2010, will be aired on CBS. In the same way, Victor is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past.

Friday, December 26, 2025:

The final episode of the week features Sally sharing valuable intel with Jack and Billy. Will this truly help them fix the mess caused by Victor and Adam? Lauren helps Michael make a tough decision. Is this about Victor’s moves and the need to stop him? And lastly, Chelsea gives Adam an ultimatum.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Tate Gives Holly Bad News, Gwen & Gabi Commiserate While Sarah Updates Chanel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News