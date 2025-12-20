The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Ari taking advice from Kate. Chanel hid frightening news from Johnny. Gabi suppressed her guilt with Philip, fearing he might find out the secrets she has been hiding from him. Another captive was dumped inside the DiMera crypt, and it was Peter.

From bad news and brainstorming to festivities and surprises, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features the DiMera kidnapper finally being revealed. Paulina offers sympathy to Marlena. Is this about her health or about remembering John during the festive time? Belle advises Brady. How will he react to it? When Tate gives Holly bad news, what exactly could it be?

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

The DiMeras fear for their lives. Will they plan a way out of this danger? On the other hand, Peter reveals a secret. But regarding whom? Gwen and Gabi commiserate. Will they chat about their secrets? Leo schemes to beat EJ. But will he be successful? Rafe and Cat brainstorm. Is it about EJ?

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Rafe and Jada search for the missing DiMeras. Will they be able to track Tony, Kristen, Chad, Theo, and EJ down, or will it be a bust? The DiMera captives fight for their freedom. But for how long? When Julie postpones Christmas, is it due to the missing people? Eli and Lani arrive in Salem.

Thursday, December 25, 2025

Marlena surprises Rachel. Has she gone to visit and comfort the little girl at Bayview? Brady confronts Kristen. Is this about taking the blame for their daughter, Rachel, and going to prison? Abe and Paulina worry about Theo. Will they locate him? Johnny shares a moment with EJ. Will this improve their relationship? Sarah gives Chanel an update on her recent test results.

Friday, December 26, 2025

The final episode of the week features Brady and Sarah bonding. Xander apologizes to Maggie. Is this about his angry outbursts? Jeremy helps Julie prepare for the ornament-hanging party. Will they be able to get along? Jack and Jennifer bring Thomas and Charlotte home. Lani comforts JJ.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

