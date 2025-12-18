The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Belle reassuring Marlena. On the other hand, Xander questioned Sarah about Brady and how he has temporarily moved into the same house. Brady and Tate tried really hard to comfort Rachel about her situation. And then lastly, Kristen accused EJ.

The drama, the friction, the fights, the worry, the plotting, the brainstorming, the anger, and more are set to get heated soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 18, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama based around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 18, 2025

The episode on Thursday sees Stephanie, Alex, and Steve brainstorming. She has a rabid stalker, and the situation is getting more dangerous every passing day. Not only is the person sending her emails and keeping an eye on her creepily, but they also recently sent a laced letter to her boyfriend, Alex.

Stephanie and Alex have now involved her father, Steve, in the mix, and they are trying to find a way out of this mess. Will they be able to come up with a plan? On the other hand, Jeremy and Liam bond. How will this new bond fare? Especially since they both have made poor choices in the past.

Jeremy haunted Stephanie’s past, and Liam bullied Theo. Will they be able to connect due to their mistakes? When Jennifer gives Thomas bad news, what will it be about? Chad still remains missing, and Thomas is worried about his father. What does Jennifer have to share with him this time?

How will the little boy deal with more bad news? Is this about the court hearing or something about Chad? When Paulina supports Abe, could it be about Theo, who is also missing? After all, five DiMeras are missing, and all of them are held captive in the crypt: Tony, Kristen, Chad, Theo, and EJ.

And then lastly, Theo and Chad contemplate their mortality. Being trapped and worrying about one’s life has a way of making people reflect. When the two look back on their lives and reflect on the choices they made and their own mortality, what conclusion will they draw? Will this change them?

