The previous episode of General Hospital saw Michael and Josslyn having a testy encounter with Drew and Willow. On the other hand, Nina called in a favor from Brennan. Rocco issued a big ultimatum to Dante regarding Gio. Charlotte confessed, and then, lastly, an eavesdropper hit paydirt.

The drama, the friction, the conflict, the returns, the questions, the secrets, the defense, the favors, and more are about to elevate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 1, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 17, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Carly and Nina having a frosty run-in. The two mothers are all in to protect their kids. Nina is hopeful that Willow will find a way out of the charges and be proven innocent. Carly is there for her son, Michael, and is quite sick of Willow and Drew trying to frame him.

But when Nina and Carly face off, how will it fare? Especially since the two have been rivals for a long time. Is this going to get heated when Nina acts too overconfident after asking Brennan for a favor? On the other hand, Isaiah makes Portia a tempting offer. Is this somehow related to her pregnancy?

He recently discovered that Portia is pregnant and does not know whether he or Curtis is the father. Isaiah is hopeful and wants to be there for the child if it turns out to be his. What offer does he have for Portia? Elsewhere, Lulu unleashes her anger. But on whom and why exactly?

Is this related to Britt? Or Valentin? Then there’s Britt, who is disappointed. What happened to make her feel this way? When Michael defends himself, will he be successful? He is going up against two people who are actively trying to frame him for being the shooter. Will he make it out?

Especially since he has a false alibi, will the trial reveal some significant truths and revelations? How will Michael deal with it? And how will Willow and Drew react to the truth? Will this lead to some major drama soon? Or will this clear out any doubts and suspicions about involvement?

How will Justine move ahead with the case after looking at the evidence shown by Nathan and Dante? Who will turn out to be the shooter?

