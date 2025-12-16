The previous episode of General Hospital featured Valentin offering Carly reassurance. On the other hand, Brennan and Josslyn collaborated to determine the next course of action. Dante opened up to Nathan, and Sonny and Ric met with Justine. And lastly, Emma sought some advice.

The drama, the secrets, the blackmail, the reunions, and the fury are about to be more intense. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital, when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 16, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Michael having a testy encounter with Drew and Willow. The friction between the three has always been high, but it’s only getting worse with the court hearing coming up. Michael has had enough of these two trying to frame him and take revenge for nothing.

Drew and Willow continue to envy Michael and want him to pay to protect his kids from their clutches. How will this latest chat between them go, and how harsh will it be?

On the other hand, Nina calls in a favor when she asks Brennan for help. Will he agree to assist her, especially since Carly is dating him and Nina is her rival? Will this lead to a new alliance down the road?

Meanwhile, Rocco issues an ultimatum to Dante. How will this conversation between father and son go? Is Rocco finally taking things head-on and calling out Dante’s recent behavior?

Elsewhere, Charlotte confesses. Is this about Valentin? Will she accept in front of her mother Lulu, that she has been in contact with her father?

And then, lastly, an eavesdropper hits pay dirt. Who could it be, and how will it change the course of events in the town with so much happening?

Is this someone employed by Sidwell, or maybe even Drew? Will this complicate the shooting case and court trial? Or is this regarding the Dalton murder case, which Sidwell is using to blackmail Laura and Sonny?

