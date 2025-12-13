The previous episode of General Hospital saw Britt being moved by an effort. Jason was frustrated when Britt refused to reveal the whole truth to him. On the other hand, Chase stood his ground while defending Willow, and Dante and Nathan discovered the case. Lastly, Brook Lynn was torn.

From ultimatums to confessions, the audience has plenty to look forward to in next week’s episodes of the popular soap. Here’s what they can expect next week from General Hospital, when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers For Next Week

Monday, December 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Valentin offering reassurance. But to whom? Brennan and Josslyn put their heads together. Is this to find out where Valentin is hiding? Dante opens up to Nathan. Are they close to cracking the case? Sonny and Ric meet with Justine while Emma seeks some advice.

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Michael has a testy encounter with Drew and Willow. How will it fare with so much tension? Nina calls in a favor. But from whom? Rocco issues an ultimatum to Dante. Is this about Gio? Charlotte confesses. Will this be about her father? An eavesdropper hits paydirt. Who could it be?

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Carly and Nina have a frosty run-in. How will the two rivals face off? Isaiah makes Portia a tempting offer. Is this about the baby or their romance? Lulu unleashes her anger, but on whom, Dante or Brennan? Britt is disappointed. Is Jason behind this? Michael defends himself. Is Chase questioning him?

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Anna receives a diversion. Will she be able to find a way out? Brennan confides in Carly. Is this about Valentin? Nathan backs up Lulu. Are they going to come closer? Jason seeks out Josslyn. Is he worried about her safety? Or is this related to Carly? Nina is in the hot seat. But why?

Friday, December 19, 2025

The final episode of the week features Chase making a pair of arrests. Is he going to target Michael? Valentin and Carly debate. What exactly will they decide? Jason issues a warning. But to whom? And then lastly, Isaiah supports Portia.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed Series Just Cast A Non-Binary Star — But They’re Keeping The Role A Secret

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News