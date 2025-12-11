The previous episode of General Hospital saw Nathan making an arrest. On the other hand, Alexis put Willow to the test before her trial, and Sidwell made an offer regarding Deception Cosmetics. Portia could be seen getting panicked. Lastly, Michael asked his adoptive sister, Kristina, for help.

The drama, chaos, secrets, blackmail, and danger are about to escalate. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 11, 2025, episode of General Hospital as they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 11, 2025

Thursday’s episode will see Michael and Jacinda growing closer. The two may only know each other because Michael hired Jacinda to be his alibi in a bid to protect himself from suspicions in the Drew shooting case, but they are genuinely getting along now. Their chats are getting longer, and sparks are flying.

The two finally gave in and slept together, but Michael has made it clear that this is not because she is acting as his alibi. He genuinely likes spending time with her.

But how long this fling will last is to be seen. On the other hand, Willow gets her hopes up. Is this because Curtis was arrested?

With the PCPD focused on Curtis as a suspect, things get easier for Willow, which might be why she is starting to feel hopeful. Are things looking up for her, or is it too soon to tell? Meanwhile, Nina gets an eyeful. She is happy that her daughter is off the suspect list for the time being, thanks to Curtis.

But when she gets an eyeful, what did she see? Did she walk in on Willow and Drew’s romance, or did she spot Michael and Jacinda getting closer?

While the news of Curtis’s arrest has given some relief to Willow and Nina, Portia is deeply affected by this shocking news. She ends up at the hospital, where Britt takes care of her.

Will the baby be affected by all the stress? Elsewhere, Drew gets a shocking offer. But from whom? Molly shares a secret. Is this regarding Sonny? Is she talking to Justine?

Jordan pays Curtis a visit in prison. Will she offer him some comfort? And then lastly, Trina starts to wonder if she really knows her dad at all. Has she begun to doubt Curtis and his role in the entire Drew shooting scandal?

