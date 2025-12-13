Netflix has been making moves with the casting of its new, highly anticipated live-action Assassin’s Creed series. The streaming site has added another actor to the show as they continue to keep the plot and characters a secret. The production heads to Italy next year, where the show will be filmed.

The long-standing feud between Assassins and Templars resurfaces, driven by the mysterious pull of the Animus. This device draws people back into the lives of their ancestors and rekindles old battles for power and truth. Even Toby Wallace is on board with his role hidden deep in the vault.

Netflix Adds A New Non-Binary Cast Member

The mystery around this Assassin’s Creed series thickens further with reports that Netflix has added Lola Petticrew of Say Nothing as a cast member. However, the makers have kept Petticrew’s role a heavy secret.

Only the Irish actor’s name has been disclosed. The streaming company has been very tight-lipped about the new series, which adds a layer of intrigue to the show. All we know is that Roberto Patino of Westworld and David Wiener of Halo will serve as showrunners and executive producers for the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Geeked (@netflixgeeked)

Petticrew, a non-binary actor who uses they/them pronouns, has seen a steady rise in the entertainment industry since their debut in A Bump Along the Way, where they played a teenager handling her mother’s sudden pregnancy. They moved through Shadows, Wolf, and the series Anne Boleyn, where they portrayed Jane Seymour, before an international breakthrough opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Tuesday. They followed this with two sharp miniseries on The Troubles, Say Nothing, and Trespasses.

Assassin’s Creed’s Past Big Screen Stints

This new version will not be the first attempt to bring Assassin’s Creed onto screens. The 2016 film, based on the video game series, led by Michael Fassbender as Callum Lynch, attempted to launch a cinematic universe. But the attempt fell flat with both critics and audiences. The movie sent its lead back to 1492 in search of the Apple of Eden, under the watch of Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard. However, the lukewarm response led to plans for any continuation of the franchise being shelved.

Now the story is resurfacing in a new form, with Netflix fueling the ambitious project. No release date is in sight, yet every small announcement keeps the anticipation alive.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things Cast Ranked By Net Worth: From Millie Bobby Brown To Noah Schnapp, Who Holds The Biggest Fortune?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News