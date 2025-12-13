The Lincoln Lawyer is back with its fourth season, and the show, which is based on Michael Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer book series, is about to get intense. Here’s what we know about the upcoming edition’s date and cast.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4: Release Date & Cast

Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer will consist of a total of 10 episodes and will premiere on February 5, 2026, on Netflix. It will be based on The Law of Innocence, the sixth book in the popular novel series by Michael Connelly. As for the cast, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will be back as lawyer Mickey Haller.

The Lincoln Lawyer returns February 5! Here’s your first look including sneak peeks at guest stars Constance Zimmer and Kyle Richards. pic.twitter.com/38C5Z1qXrU — Netflix (@netflix) December 10, 2025

Other returnees include Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Angus Sampson as Cisco, Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel, Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, and Krista Warner as Hayley Haller.

There are a couple of new cast additions, including Constance Zimmer. She will be starring in the season with a 10-episode guest arc as Dana Berg, Maggie’s colleague from the LA district attorney’s office. Up next, Cobie Smulders is also joining the cast, but her role is yet unknown. Sasha Alexander will play FBI Agent Dawn Ruth, who is said to be intimidating.

Kyle Richards will play Celeste Baker. Known for starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the socialite’s character will see her hoping to hire Lorna as her divorce attorney. Scott Lawrence will essay the role of Judge Stone, a former prosecutor who is known to be impatient and harsh

Jason Butler Harner will portray Detective Drucker, a seasoned robbery homicide detective. Emmanuelle Chriqui will be seen as Jeanine Ferrigno, the girlfriend of a local gangster. Jason O’Mara is Jack Gilroy, the boyfriend of Mickey’s ex-wife Maggie. Nancy Silverton will be making a cameo. Javon Johnson will play Carter Gates, a business owner accused of murder.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4: What To Expect

“Following the incredibly suspenseful and emotional climax of Season 3, the stakes have never been higher, because this time Mickey is the client,” Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, co-showrunners of the series, told Netflix. His life and reputation are on the line, and he needs all the support.

Fans of The Lincoln Lawyer can expect “signature twists, along with the unique blend of suspense, humor, and heart.” The duo added how “every character must confront” Mickey’s predicament and their “own personal challenges along the way” as the show features massive challenges.

It’s about to be a giant rollercoaster, and the show is picking up right where it left off, which is expected to be fun and creatively satisfying. “He’s got to deal with how this impacts not just him but also his family and loved ones, not to mention his business,” they wrapped up what’s ahead for Mickey.

