The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Sharon questioning Sienna about her intentions regarding Noah. Audra made a deal with Holden after her surprise run-in with her former lover, Noah. Lily had a change of heart about Cane and agreed to accompany him to the launch.

The drama, worry, danger, reunions, family time, joy, and plotting are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 12, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: December 12, 2025

The final episode of the week features Phyllis pushing Cane’s buttons. The two have been at odds with each other since they betrayed him and stole his AI program. He acted as if he were open to their romance after she kept flirting with him, but it was all a ruse to gather intel on her and target her.

Phyllis not only stole the program but also gave it over to Victor in exchange for getting the power to run Jabot. Her plan flopped because Jack was doing his own plotting to protect his family company. He shut down Jabot for a short period of time to keep the organization protected from attacks.

So it hasn’t exactly been a happy time for Phylis, despite her previously feeling she had protected her interests. So now she is trying to push Cabe’s buttons again. Will she taunt him about being benignly lovesick for Lily and for wanting to go with her to the Abbott Communications launch party?

Up next, Nate confides in Lily. What could this be about? Is he about to share some professional life troubles of her changing personal life? Is this going to be about Audra and not giving her another chance? Or will this be about his growing romance with Victoria again? Will they reignite it?

What advice will Lily have for her cousin? And then lastly, Nick takes matters into his own hands to protect Sharon. The two joined hands to protect their son, Noah and brought him back home after his recovery from the car crash and his captivity with Sienna. But danger is still looming.

They might have given Matt a big blow, but he is still alive and plotting even harder to destroy the Newman family. Nick is worried about Sharon and her safety, and he is not taking it lightly. She has been through a lot in the last few months, and Nick wants to make sure she stays safe and protected.

