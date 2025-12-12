The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Xander opening up to Marlena. Sparks flew between Brady and Sarah as they got closer. Extra precautions didn’t sit well with Johnny and Chanel. Gabi defended herself to Javi. And then last but not least, Rafe and Jada searched for answers.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the plotting, the fear, the danger, and the chaos are about to unfold very soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 12, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 12, 2025

The last episode of the week features Stephanie and Alex talking about their future. The two have been getting closer as they romance and live out their milestones, such as moving in together. Alex is also hopeful about an endgame with marriage. When the two chat, will they decide?

Will they agree that they want to tie the knot and maybe even start a family down the line? On the other hand, Maggie upsets Jeremy. The latter has been back in town for a while and has been claiming that he has changed. Not many people believe him when he says he’s not the same man he was.

When Maggie upsets Jeremy, what exactly has she said or asked him? Why did he get triggered and affected by it? Is he sick of being judged and looked at suspiciously? How will Maggie react to Jeremy lashing out? Up next, Gwen protests when EJ decides to go after Leo. But why exactly?

Is she finally softening towards her former best friend? Is this the start of them getting a new start to their bond? Will they forget what broke them apart? Meanwhile, Rafe warns Cat. She has been spending a lot of time with EJ and trying to dig up dirt with her risky moves.

Is that why Rafe is giving her a warning? She can end up getting caught and risk exposing them all. EJ is a DiMera, and Cat needs to be careful, or she may end up destroying everything they have worked so hard to achieve. Lastly, Chad expresses his fears to Theo. How will it fare?

The two have been biding their time in the DiMera crypt, where they even found some human bones, along with Kristen and Tony. The group of captives is getting worried now as they try to piece together why they have been kept there. Is Chad unloading his worries about his kids, Thomas and Charlotte?

