The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor launching his plan of attack against Jack. On the other hand, Billy and Sally prepared for their Abbott Communications launch party after the previous debacle. Noah and Audra had an unexpected reunion upon his return home.

The drama, the secrets, the feelings, the plotting, the strategizing, the plans and more are about to get elevated soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 11, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 11, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Sharon questioning Sienna about her intentions. Sienna was brought back home with Noah, and now she is trying to adjust to her new surroundings. Sharon is not too comfortable with the romance between her son and Sienna, which is why she is trying to ask questions.

She wants to know what Sienna’s plans and intentions are regarding Noah. After all, she is a mother and needs to be assured at all times that her son’s heart won’t break, especially with Noah’s previous exploits with Audra and Allie. How exactly will Sienna respond to the questions Sharon has for her?

On the other hand, Audra makes a deal with Holden. It was a surprise for her when she came face-to-face with Noah after a while. He is back home after recovering from the car accident and the Matt Clark drama. The two have a long romantic history.

Audra is bound to be affected by their encounter. And then Holden comes along. When she makes a deal with him, what could it be about? Is this related to Claire or Nate? Or maybe even Noah or Kyle? And lastly, Lily has a change of heart about Cane. What happened and why exactly?

She had made it clear that she did not want to give Cane another chance at romance because she couldn’t trust him. Cane made it clear that he will never stop loving her. When Phyllis started getting close to Cane, that’s when Lily’s jealousy came forward. Is this why she changed her mind?

Has she realized that she does not want to lose Cane? It’s a big thing for Cane, who would do anything to be near her, and wants to attend the Abbott Communications launch party with her. Is she going to say yes?

