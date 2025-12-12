General Hospital is serving some top-tier soapy drama at the moment, and the group of youngsters, including Gio Quartermaine, Emma Scorpio-Drake, Rocco Falconeri, Danny Morgan, and Charlotte Cassadine, is quite exciting to watch. The next generation is being actively established right now.

And fans are all for it. But some faces are being missed. Many of the young adults are off-screen at the moment and should be brought back to ensure the young generation is together and well-connected with stories to make the impact even bigger. Here are five youngsters who are needed back.

General Hospital: 5 Characters Needed Back To Complete The Young Adult Group

Spencer Cassadine

Spencer is Courtney Matthew and Spencer Cassadine’s son. He was Trina’s boyfriend and was assumed to be dead in 2024 after the Esme storyline came to an end. His body was nowhere to be found, which is why it is evident the writers have left the door open for the character to return.

Lila Rae Alcazar

Lila is the daughter of Skye Chandler-Quartermaine and Lorenzo Alcazar. She left town with her mother when she was young and has been living her life offscreen. The character is one that the majority of the fans want to see again. She can be a perfect inclusion to the group of fun young adults.

Jake Webber

Jake is the son of Elizabeth Webber and Jason Morgan. He is attending art school in Barcelona, which is why he is offscreen at the moment. But he is a legacy character and needs to be a part of all the youngsters on the show. Jake also has a romantic history with Charlotte, which could be interesting.

Cameron Webber

Cameron is the son of Elizabeth Webber and Zander Smith. He is next on the list of the three Webber boys who should be on-screen and involved in the group, which consists of young adults from legacy families. Cam has a past with Josslyn, which can lead to the involvement of many other key characters.

Aiden Webber

Aiden is the son of Elizabeth Webber and Lucky Spencer. He is the third Webber boy who should be back onscreen with his brothers to be a part of the mess that youngsters create on soaps. This can be the perfect chance to establish many of these youngsters and their relationships on the show.

Special Mentions: Josslyn & Trina

Additionally, Josslyn Jacks and Trina Robinson are already established young characters on the show that can be linked to the group and their stories from time to time while they hold the fort of their own equations.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Lily Has A Change Of Heart About Cane While Sharon Questions Sienna About Her Intentions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News