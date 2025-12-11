Liam Spencer and Hope Logan, lovingly known by their couple name Lope, are about to get married for the fourth time on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The two reunited after a health scare. Here’s a peek inside the wedding and what actors Annika Noelle and Scott Clifton shared about it.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Hope Logan & Liam Spencer’s Wedding Guests

Liam and Hope’s wedding will be an intimate one with only close family members present. Liam’s father, Bill, is hosting it at his home. The wedding guests include Hope’s parents, Brooke Logan and Deacon Sharpe, Liam’s father, Bill Spencer, Hope and Liam’s daughter, Beth Spencer, who will also be officiating the ceremony, and some more Logan and Spencer members.

Hope’s maternal aunts, Donna Logan and Katie Logan, are present. Hope’s half-brother, Deke Sharpe, will be attending. Liam’s half-brother, Will Spencer, will attend with his girlfriend, Electra Forrester. Kelly Forrester-Spencer, who is Liam’s daughter with Steffy, will be there, and so will Douglas Forrester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs)

Douglas may be Hope’s ex Thomas’ son, but he is also Hope’s adoptive son and will be seen on the soap opera after a long while. During a chat with TV Insider, Annika shared, “It is not their first wedding, but it is a wedding that still feels very true to them,” referring to their history and love story.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Inside Hope Logan & Liam Spencer’s Fourth Wedding

This fourth wedding comes after Liam thought he was going to die due to the hoax planned by Dr. Grace. Thankfully, it was all a lie, and Hope and Liam reunited. “The way it was handled, it really felt like Liam and Hope were getting married in a way that was a tribute to their history,” Scott felt.

Annika mentioned, “Hope went through a lot of upheaval with her personal life. She’s been engaged twice since she and Liam got divorced,” which is why she is seeking stability. She added that Liam’s health scare led to him and Hope reevaluating their feelings and what’s important in their lives.

“Almost losing him kind of woke Hope up a little bit. Now she believes that they have done enough growing in this time apart from each other,” Annika mused. Scott added that knowing each other as co-stars helped them pick up right where Hope and Liam left off because there is a lot of familiarity.

“The speeches and the vows and filming felt fresh, and we were all kind of emotional on set,” the actor recalled, and said that the ceremony is not a big and flashy event, but felt so organic. “It really is effortless, and we have that rhythm and that harmony,” Annika expressed about working with Scott.

