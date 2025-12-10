The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam and Hope talking about their upcoming wedding and Eric’s forced retirement. Brooke queried Ridge if he regretted asking Eric to retire. And lastly, Deacon broke the news to Sheila that she was not invited to Hope and Liam’s wedding.

The drama, the hurt, the planning, the excitement, the anger, the joy, the celebrations, and more are about to get elevated. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 10, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 10, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features everyone convening for Hope and Liam’s wedding day. After three previous marriages and several obstacles, the two reunited and are ready to tie the knot once again. This time it’s more special because a few months ago, Hope thought Liam would die.

Thankfully, it was a hoax orchestrated by Grace, but it made both of them realize how much they still love each other and want to be by one another’s side. So Liam proposed, and Hope happily accepted. To make things even better, their dear daughter Beth is going to officiate the wedding for them.

How will this wedding fare? Especially with Sheila not invited. Beth did not want her around; thus, she was not invited, but Sheila was not happy about it when her husband, as well as Hope’s father, Deacon, informed her about it. Speaking of which, Taylor warns Sheila against crashing the wedding.

Sheila is furious at being snubbed from Hope and Liam’s wedding. She is Hope’s stepmother, and even though Deacon’s kids never really accepted her, she thought this could have been an opportunity for them to bring her into the loop. But Sheila was not invited, and she is beyond angry about it.

She is Deacon’s wife, and she feels disrespected to not be invited to the wedding of Deacon’s daughter. Sheila cannot believe that both of Deacon’s children, Hope and Deke, refuse to give her a chance as their stepmother. Taylor does not trust Sheila’s temper and warns her to stay calm.

It’s not a secret that Sheila can go crazy and do lunatic things when she is angry and feels slighted. She is not happy about her husband attending the wedding while she is discarded and not allowed to be there. Will Sheila take up Taylor’s advice or will she do something stupid she might regret?

