The previous episode of General Hospital saw Michael and Jacinda grow even closer. Willow got her hopes up when she assumed that Michael was arrested instead of Curtis. Nina got an eyeful when she spotted Michael and Jacinda’s intimacy. Drew got a shocking offer. Molly shared a secret.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the plotting, the relief, the health scares, the investigations, and more are about to get heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 12, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 12, 2025

The last episode of the week features Britt being moved. Lucas told her he was willing to help her get her medical license back. Britt could not believe it and was touched by this act. She has had a tough few years ever since she was forced to fake her death and into hiding. But things are looking up.

Is it too soon for Britt to get hopeful? Meanwhile, Jason is frustrated. He has been actively trying to be there for Britt and is promising her that he will ensure her freedom no matter who she is working for. But is she willing to take that risk and finally embrace her freedom? Or is she scared of it?

On the other hand, Chase stands his ground. He is still on the same train about Willow not being guilty. He just cannot stop defending her and is obsessed with putting the blame on Michael. Chase claims it’s not fair to keep Willow’s kids away but Michael does not care what he has to say.

Will this lead to even more friction between the two? Up next, Dante and Nathan make a discovery. The two have been actively investigating the shooting and are looking for clues to give them an idea of what happened and who was behind it. It seems they have found some key intel now.

Nathan and Dante got their hands on some footage and have something to share with Justine. What will she do with it? When Brook Lynn is torn, is this about her husband Chase and his obsession with defending Willow. What will Brook Lynn do about it? Is she going to reprimand Chase?

Will she tell him it’s getting excessive or support him in his quest? And then lastly, Curtis has a warning for Drew. Is this going to complicate the case?

