The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Noah coming back home with Sienna. Sharon questioned Sienna’s motives and intentions regarding her son. Audra and Noah had a surprise run-in. And lastly, Lily agreed to go to the Abbott Communications launch party with Cane.

The drama, the worry, the power moves, the shock, the strategizing, the jealousy and more are set to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 15, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: December 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor ordering Adam to put their revenge plot in motion. Jack saw Victor coming and chose to temporarily shut down Jabot so the Newman patriarch could not use the stolen AI program to target the company. But Victor always has other plans.

When he asks his son Adam to put their plan into action, what exactly will happen? Will he continue to target Jabot and find a way to target the company despite its shutdown? Or is this to target Abbott Communications at its very launch party? Meanwhile, Cane and Phyllis set boundaries.

The two have had a strained relationship marked by tension and friction. Often, they fight it out, and sometimes it leads to some steam and intimacy. However, his main goal is to regain access to his AI program and convince Lily to give him another chance. Thankfully, there has been improvement there.

She agreed to attend the Abbott Communications launch party with him, and he is elated that she is taking small steps. But Phyllis is also attending, which means Cane will have to set some boundaries with her. He cannot let his trickery with Phyllis get in the way of a second chance with Lily.

And then lastly, Billy and Sally’s launch party takes an unexpected turn. The two have already faced trouble last time when Cane ruined their plans. But it seems even this time around, there is about to be drama with Victor using the opportunity to ensure his revenge. What is about to happen?

Is this going to ruin all the hard work Sally and Billy have put into the launch party the second time around? Or will they be able to control the damage in some way or another? What does it mean personally and professionally?

