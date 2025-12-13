The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Phyllis taunting Cane about his actions and pushing his buttons. On the other hand, Nate confided in his cousin Lily. And then last but not least, Nick took matters into his own hands to protect Sharon and keep her safe from Matt Clark.

From damage and attacks to alliances and corporate coups, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor ordering Adam to put their revenge plot in motion. Is this against Jabot or Abbott Communications? Cane and Phyllis set boundaries. When will they draw a line between their agendas? Billy and Sally’s launch party takes an unexpected turn.

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Victor celebrates a win against Jack. Has his plan to target Jabot worked? Billy and Sally scramble to do damage control. Is this to save their launch party, which has been affected by outside forces yet again? On the other hand, Chelsea confronts Adam about going rogue. How will he reply?

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Nikki learns of Victor’s latest coup against Jabot. Is she going to call out her husband about his obsession? Jack plans his counterattack. But will it even work? Claire and Kyle form an alliance against Audra. Is this going to help their plans, or will this backfire on them in the long run against their enemy?

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Jack holds Adam and Chelsea accountable for their actions. How will they respond to his accusations and questions? Billy strikes a deal with Phyllis. Is this to protect Abbott Communications? When Kyle sends a message to Summer, is this regarding Harrison? Will she be back home anytime soon?

Friday, December 19, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jack interfering with Victor and Nikki’s relationship. Is this going to cause more chaos between them? Diane turns to Michael for help. But will he assist her or not? And then lastly, Nick and Matt Clark’s rivalry takes a dangerous turn. What’s next?

