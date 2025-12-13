The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Stephanie and Alex discussing their future. Maggie upset Jeremy when she doubted him. On the other hand, Gwen protested when EJ decided to go after Leo, and Rafe warned Cat about her risky methods. Lastly, Chad expressed his deep fears to Theo.

From clashes to accusations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the popular soap. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week’s episodes of Days of Our Lives, when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Alex and Stephanie panicking. Is this related to her stalker? When Jada takes action, what will it be about? On the other hand, Steve makes a decision. Could it be about Stephanie? Susan turns on Gwen, but why? Is this due to EJ? Chad and Theo fill in the newest captive. Who is it?

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Chanel consoles Johnny. Has something happened? Is EJ the next captive in the DiMera crypt? Cat and Rafe clash. Is this about their different approaches to achieving the same goal? Gabi lashes out at Javi, but about what? When Gwen tries to scare Leo, what could be the reason, and how will he respond?

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Belle reassures Marlena. Is this about her health? Xander questions Sarah. Will he be heartbroken on finding out that Sarah and Brady are not only getting closer but also living together temporarily? Brady and Tate try to comfort Rachel. But will they be successful? Kristen accuses EJ, but of what?

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Stephanie, Alex, and Steve brainstorm. Will they be able to reach a conclusion on anything? Jeremy and Liam bond. On the other hand, Jennifer gives Thomas some bad news. Is this about Chad? Paulina supports Abe. Is he worried about Theo being missing? Then there are Theo and Chad, who contemplate their mortality.

Friday, December 19, 2025

The final episode of the week features Ari taking advice from Kate. Chanel hides frightening news from Johnny. Is this about EJ or Trey? Or someone else? Gabi suppresses her guilt with Philip. But about what? And to wrap things up, another captive is dumped inside the DiMera crypt. But who?

