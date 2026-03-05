Days of Our Lives has been embroiled in several casting controversies, whether involving new additions or the exit of several familiar faces. The latest to join the list is Nikki Crawford, who is all set to make her soap debut on March 6 as Lexie Carver. Here’s what we know about the resurrected return of Lexie.

Days Of Our Lives: Nikki Crawford Cast To Play Lexie Carver

During a conversation with TV Insider, Nikki revealed that, at first, she did not even know she was auditioning for Lexie on the show. For the unversed, Lexie was played by Renee Jones from 1993 to 2012. The character was believed to be dead but was kept alive in a lab by Dr. Rolf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Crawford (@nikkicrawford917)

Despite being in the industry for 25 years and having extensive theater experience, the actress was surprised, challenged, and exhilarated by how the soap world works. “It was exciting, and it was a little daunting at first just because of the pace,” Crawford revealed, and added that she grew to trust her instincts.

The 52-year-old added, “I ended up really loving it. It reminded me why I love this work.” She expressed that she played the role as if Lexie had been in a coma for the last 15 years.

Nikki mused that for her, Lexie is driven by love and family. This second chance at life raises the stakes for the character.

“Coming in as somebody who was as beloved as Renee Jones was. What she did was iconic, and she really created something wonderful,” the Tony-nominated star felt about being the recast after Renee’s stint on the show. She hopes to honor the audience and bring a lot of truth to who Lexie is.

Nikki’s goal is to build on what Renee created the role to be. Because Days of Our Lives films several months in advance, the episodes she taped last summer are airing now. She cannot wait for the audience to see what they have filmed for the new version of Lexie and how it connects things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Crawford (@nikkicrawford917)

Crawford teased that Lexie’s return will shake things up, especially for Abe and Paulina, who are married. She teased that Lexie is not coming in lightly and that she is taking this second chance with both hands. “What makes her relatable is that she’s willing to fight for what she loves,” she concluded.

