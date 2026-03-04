Bridgerton may be an ensemble show, but the writers have failed at keeping it that way. The first season starred Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset. Season two was led by Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kathani Sharma.

Rege left the show, and Phoebe was not called back after season two. Fans have been vocal about the blatant mistreatment of Kate’s character. Season three was led by Luke Newton as Colin and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington. Here’s what we know about their future.

Bridgerton Season 5: Colin & Penelope’s Future Revealed

During a conversation with Swooon, Jess Brownell, who is the showrunner, revealed that Penelope and Colin will return for season five. It seems the choice to fade the past leads out but does not extend to white characters. Kate, who is the only brown character on the show, hasn’t gotten that privilege.

Jess shared, “I think we’re really excited to see the way their relationship develops as both being novelists. But I think chiefly what will be interesting is seeing the way that they each are there for their various siblings.” She added that Penelope being close to Eloise will be explored in her season.

While it has not been confirmed that season five will revolve around Eloise, played by Claudia Jessie, fans are convinced it will. The showrunner also pointed out that Colin’s bond with Eloise and the other siblings is also key.

Especially with Gregory, one of the younger Bridgerton siblings, often going to Colin for some advice. Jess said, “As we saw in Colin’s season, Gregory kind of looking up to his older brother when he came back from his travels.” These are the “sibling threads” that will be explored in the seasons ahead.

Bridgerton Season 5: Fans Notice Discrimination Against Kate & Anthony Compared To Other Characters

Fans have noted that Jess has used the excuse that Jonathan and Simone are busy with other projects to claim they won’t be back much, but the same does not apply to others who also star in key projects. Anthony and Kate have not yet been confirmed to be back for season five.

And this is despite the fact that season two remains one of the most loved seasons and Kate and Anthony are regularly demanded by the fans.

