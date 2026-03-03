The Young and the Restless has been laser-focused on the whole Victor, Matt, Jack, Phyllis, Cane, and Billy mess. And then there’s Nick, dealing with addiction, and Sharon wondering how to help him. Sally and Billy’s bond has taken a major hit, but her friendship with Audra is stronger than ever.

Corporate espionage, kidnapping, power moves, betrayals, and more aside, the couples and pairings on the soap opera are also going through some major changes and dynamic shifts. Here’s what the people residing in Genoa City will be up to this month on the daytime drama airing on CBS.

The Young And The Restless: Audra & Holden To Claire & Kyle – What To Expect From These Couples This Month

Starting with Victor Newman and Nikki Newman, whose relationship is set to be tested. The last couple of months have been trying times for the veteran couple. Be it Noah’s accident, his hospitalization, the wars with Matt Clark, the battles with Cane and Phyllis, or the whole company takeover mess.

Victor and Nikki have been tested massively, be it as a couple or as the patriarch and matriarch of the Newman family. How will they navigate all the trials coming their way? Meanwhile, Holden Novak makes a sacrifice for Audra Charles. Is this about Claire Newman being a nosy hound?

Holden and Audra have a past and secrets they have been keeping under wraps, but Claire has been set on trying to expose them. Is this why the sacrifice happens? What will Holden do, and how will it help their case, especially Audra’s? Is his choice going to cause trouble or fix things?

Elsewhere, Kyle Abbott and Claire Newman clear the air. The two were once together, but now their equation has soured. The troubles pulled them apart, but it seems they are willing to set things right and fix whatever is wrong. But is this their way of giving each other a new romantic chance?

Or is this their way of attaining closure and moving on? Is Kyye going to encourage Claire to pursue Holden instead? Is his own fling with Audra going to get some clarity? And then lastly, Sally Spectra shares a secret from her past with Billy Abbott. What past stories is she set to divulge?

After all, the two recently broke up after Sally was tired of Billy’s obsession, lies, and constant need to do whatever she made clear she was against. Billy has made it clear that he wants to give their romance another try, but will it even happen? Is this story session going to bring them closer again?

