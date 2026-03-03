General Hospital has been providing some major soapy drama to the fans over the last couple of months. Be it shootings, court trials, plotting, trickery, lies, blackmail, revenge, romance, and lots more. Molly and Cody, Nathan and Lulu, as well as the other pairings, are in for a major rollercoaster ride.

With pregnancies, plotting, secrets, bombshells, political careers, victims, and more on the cards, the soap opera has a lot to look forward to when it comes to the residents of Port Charles and their drama. Here’s what some of the couples and pairings of the ABC daytime drama will be involved in.

General Hospital: Molly & Cody To Lulu & Nathan, What To Expect From These Couples This Month

First up, Carly Spencer and Valentin Cassadine come to an understanding. The two may not have gotten along earlier, but their alliance has formed a bond between them. After he escaped prison, it was Carly who kept him hidden in her house for weeks and got his daughter Charlotte to meet him.

The two have formed an understanding over a period of time, and it’s to be expected. What do they have in store next? Meanwhile, Ric Lansing talks about a future with Elizabeth Webber. The two recently enjoyed a date together and have quite a history to contend with. But what’s next for them?

Is there really a future, or is Ric simply dreaming about something that is not possible? Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos and Justine Turner admit there’s something between them. Their recent kiss might have ended with Justine slapping him, but neither of them can deny that there is something cooking.

When they finally accept the growing romance between them, what will it lead to? Will they take the risk and start dating, or will the plunge be too much for them? Up next, Lulu Spencer and Nathan West grow closer. This is a romance that has caused some controversy among the avid audience.

Nathan died when he was still married to Maxie, and now, years later, it has been revealed that he is still alive. When he came back to consciousness, Maxie was in a coma. During that time, Nathan and Lulu started growing romantically closer, and after Maxie woke up, things were never the same.

It remains to be seen if Maxie and Nathan will reunite one day, but for now, Nathan and Lulu are growing closer. When Jacinda Bracken tells Michael Corinthos about her past, what will it be? And then lastly, Molly Lansing opens up to a supportive Cody Bell. How will he respond to her thoughts?

