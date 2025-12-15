The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Johnny and Chanel getting worried as more and more DiMeras started disappearing. Theo was next in the list after Tony, Kristen, and Chad. Xander confided in Marlena about his thoughts while Sarah and Brady continued to get even closer over time.

The drama, the worry, the jealousy, the danger, the fear, the chaos, and the plotting are about to get more heated in the next few weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 15, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Alex and Stephanie panicking. The moment he opens a letter with his name, a white powder bursts through, making the situation confusing and dangerous. Alex is instantly on guard and tells Stephanie to stay away as the letter is filled with something.

Is this somehow connected to the anonymous emails she has been getting from a stalker? Is this going to put the couple on alert even more? On the other hand, Jada takes action. What could this be about? Is this related to some case? Or is this regarding Theo’s disappearance after their date?

Meanwhile, Steve makes a decision. Is this about some spy work, or is this related to her daughter Stephanie, who is finding herself unsafe after the continuous emails and now the crazy letter filled with dangerous powder for her boyfriend Alex? Who is this stalker? And will Steve hunt him down?

When Susan turns on Gwen, is this because of EJ? Is she trying to keep her son safe or does she not trust Gwen and her intentions? Is Susan really unaware that EJ has been working with Gwen? And then lastly, Chad and Theo fill in the newest captive. It’s time for the DiMera crypt to get fuller.

EJ has been thrown into the crypt next and will be surprised to find all those who have gone missing present there. He is bound to have questions, and thankfully for him, Chad and Theo are willing to fill him in on what has been happening. Will all five of them be able to find a way out of that crypt?

