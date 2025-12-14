Soap operas are known for deaths, resurrections, exits, entries, and recasts for as far as one can remember. General Hospital is a popular US daytime drama, and there have been many core characters that the audience has loved. Here are five of them that should be resurrected or brought back onscreen.

1. Morgan Corinthos (played by Bryan Craig)

Morgan is the son of Carly Spencer and Sonny Corinthos. He was killed off in a car blast orchestrated by Olivia Jerome, who wanted to kill his brother, Julian Jerome. For years, fans have wanted to see Morgan back onscreen, and there are often rumors about actor Bryan Craig returning as Morgan.

But nothing has been confirmed, and Morgan’s resurrection has not taken center stage yet. It is unknown what the writers plan to do. After all, many believe that Morgan never died and the door was left open for a reason.

2. Dex Heller (played by Evan Hofer)

Dex is the former boyfriend of Josslyn Jacks. Their chemistry was hugely loved by fans who saw them as a potential supercouple. Dex was a spy and hugely involved in Sonny’s mob storylines. He was killed by Cyrus Renault, who gave him an overdose of digitalis, leading to a heart attack.

3. Skye Chandler-Quartermaine (played by Robin Christopher)

Skye is the adoptive daughter of Monica and Alan Quartermaine. She lives offscreen. Fans were hoping to see her again during the episodes honoring Monica at her funeral. Her daughter, Lila Rae Alcazar, is also a sought-after character who fans want to see fit into the current young adult group.

Some members of the audience believe that actress Robin Christopher has retired from acting. This is why many fans of General Hospital have often been seen suggesting Gina Tognoni as the recast for the role of Skye.

4. Dillon Quartermaine (played by Robert Palmer Watkins)

Dillon is the son of Tracy Quartermaine and Paul Hornsby. As a key and core legacy character of the Quartermaine family, fans are disappointed to see him off the canvas instead of being actively involved in the family’s storylines. Many fans still want to see original actor Scott Clifton return as Dillon.

5. Ethan Lovett (played by James Ryan)

Ethan is the son of Holly Sutton and Luke Spencer. He is also a legacy character who is well-connected to the core families. Fans want to see him active onscreen and, hopefully, played by original actor Nathan Parsons.

Special Mentions

Additionally, a few other characters that should return include mob family legacy Johnny Zacchara, Josslyn’s father Jasper Jacks, as well as the much-loved legacy young adult character Spencer Cassadine.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Valentin Offers Reassurance, Dante Opens Up To Nathan, While Isaiah Makes A Tempting Offer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News