The Bold and the Beautiful recently saw Liam Spencer marrying the love of his life, Hope Logan, for the fourth time. The couple has gone through a lot of obstacles and trouble, including a brain tumor scare that led to the Lope reunion and a fourth wedding. But originally, Liam was supposed to die.

Head writer Bradley Bell had decided to kill Liam off, but later changed his mind and explained the health scare to be a hoax created by Dr. Grace Buckingham to get money using a false experimental treatment. Here’s why the soap producer changed his mind about Scott Clifton’s character.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Was Liam Spencer Really Meant To Die During Health Scare Storyline?

During a conversation with TV Insider, Bradley admitted that the plan was to kill Liam after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. “As a writer, I feel like I have to do things that are unpredictable to keep people on their toes,” he explained about his thought process behind this storyline decision.

“There’s just about anything I might do for a great twist or a great payoff or wonderful scenes,” he added. Bradley further revealed that when it came down to it, he thought of actor Scott Clifton’s work as Liam over the years. “I couldn’t do it. I really struggled long and hard with that one,” he revealed.

Bradley mused, “After all that Hope and Liam have been through, to keep the character alive and see this family come together just won out in the end in my mind.” Scott previously spoke to the portal about how there have been a few times when Bradley has thought of killing the character off.

This time, he was almost sure that Liam was dying, and he just wanted to do his best at giving the character he had played for years a goodbye. “I just want to tell this story the best I can. I’m never going to have another story like it,” he expressed and added, “I get to do this, like, love letter death story.”

He wanted to focus on doing justice to the end, but he later got a call from Bradley, who told him that he had changed his mind and Liam would stay alive. “He found the most clever way to keep Liam alive, given all the work he had done to establish that he had a giant tumor in his head,” Scott felt.

He was overjoyed about staying on the soap opera and was grateful that he got to film such wrenching scenes due to Bradley’s earlier plan of killing Liam off. “I got to have all these really salient, deep, wonderful moments and then not die, and not have to say goodbye,” the daytime actor shared.

