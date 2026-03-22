Project Hail Mary has been released in theaters and is set to crush box-office projections in North America. It has surpassed the opening-day collection of Oppenheimer to become the biggest opening day ever for any franchise title. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi adventure movie starring Ryan Gosling has opened with very strong ratings on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. It is projected to have the biggest debut among Amazon MGM studio movies, and the process has already begun. Ryan’s movie has beaten Creed 3 as Amazon MGM’s biggest opening day since its inception.

Project Hail Mary’s domestic box office collection on its opening day

According to the latest data on Box Office Mojo, Project Hail Mary has debuted in North America at #1, dethroning Hoppers from that spot. The Ryan Gosling starrer collected $33.1 million on its opening day at the box office in North America. It has also earned one of the biggest opening days ever for a March release.

Records broken by the film’s opening day gross

It beats Oppenheimer’s opening day collection of $33 million to post the biggest opening day ever for any non-franchise title. Project Hail Mary beats Creed 3’s $22.1 million gross as Amazon MGM’s biggest opening day since inception.

The Ryan Gosling starrer has also beaten Scream 7’s $29.4 million opening day gross to become the biggest of 2026. Surpasses Logan’s $33 million as the 8th-biggest opening day ever for a March release.

Projected opening weekend

According to media reports, Project Hail Mary is tracking to gross between $75 million and $85 million at the box office in North America during its opening weekend. It is therefore challenging Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $80 million and Dune: Part Two‘s $82.5 million three-day domestic box-office opening weekend to rank as the 8th biggest ever for March releases in North America. Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary was released in the theaters on March 20.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Box Office: Michael B. Jordan Vs Timothée Chalamet—Whose Last 10 Films Earned More?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News