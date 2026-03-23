Hoppers has been received with a warm hug at the box office in China. The Pixar original has recorded the second biggest opening weekend for Pixar movies in the post-COVID era. The film had a strong opening but failed to beat Inside Out 2’s collection. However, the difference between the two films’ debut-weekend collections is not significant. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is tracking to reach the $250 million worldwide box-office milestone. It collected record numbers in its third weekend overseas, thanks to its magnificent debuts in China and Taiwan. The Pixar original will enjoy the impressive run for a few more weeks.

Hoppers’ opening weekend collection in China

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report on the social media platform X, Hoppers collected $9.6 million at the box office during its three-day opening weekend in China. It debuted at #1 despite the clash with Project Hail Mary. It collected $3.2 million on Sunday with a drop of 27.3% from Saturday. It is the 2nd biggest three-day opening weekend collection among Pixar films post-COVID at the Chinese box office. It has also collected $60k in pre-sales in China today and is playing over 71k screenings.

Hoppers’ box office collection worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, the Pixar animation collected $120.4 million at the domestic box office. After a strong debut in China, the film’s overseas cume has hit $122.2 million, bringing the worldwide cume to $242.6 million. Hoppers was released widely on March 6.

The story follows a 19-year-old animal lover who transfers her consciousness into a robotic beaver, allowing her to explore the animal world from within. What begins as an experiment soon leads to unexpected mysteries and a deeper connection to nature.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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