The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Hope and Liam’s wedding reception taking place. Toasts, selfies, food, drinks, speeches, and lots of love and celebration later, it was time for the fourth-time married duo to start a new chapter in their already deep and chaotic history together.

From romance and ceremonies to big decisions and doubtful moments, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold And The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Finn expressing his love for Steffy with a passionate kiss. Will their romance withstand the testing times ahead? Bill surprises Katie with an impromptu proposal and marriage. Is Katie going to accept Bill’s proposal and get married to him once again?

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Brooke tells Ridge that more than one couple got married today. How will he react when he finds out that Katie and Bill also got remarried the same day Hope and Liam got remarried? Katie gives Bill a special gift. How will she react to it? Taylor and Deacon worry about Sheila and her behavior.

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Brooke asks Ridge the hard questions about Katie. Is this about her sister’s future at Forrester Creations? Katie grapples with a monumental career decision before her. Is she going to leave Forrester and start her own fashion house from scratch now that Bill has made it possible for her?

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thomas surprises Steffy with his return to Forrester Creations. How will this new chapter in the fashion house’s history unfold with the brother and sister back working together? Deke expresses concern for his future at Forrester to Hope. Meanwhile, Katie reveals to Bill and Will what is holding her back.

Friday, December 19, 2025

The final episode of the week features Steffy and Hope butting heads about firing Deke. Is Steffy actually going to replace Hope’s brother Deke with her brother Thomas? And lastly, Brooke is in disbelief at Katie’s news. What has she decided to do? Is it time for Katie to move on from Forrester?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (December 15 – December 21): Thamma, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, Fall Out Season 2 & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News