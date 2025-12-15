Netflix dropped Stranger Things Season 5 with four episodes already out, and it wasted no time getting loud about it. The show’s 3rd episode brings Max back into the story, something many did not expect after Season 4. Will Byers also steps into a stronger role, showing real change after years in the background, and by the time Episode 4, titled Sorcerer ends, the show drops its biggest moment yet with Vecna finally stepping into view.

Vecna’s Absence Since Season 4 Explained

Vecna had been missing until then, and the last time anyone saw him was in the Season 4 finale, when he was badly injured after Steve, Robin, and Nancy went after him. Since that moment, he stayed hidden, and the Upside Down stayed quiet. However, that hope did not last long as Vecna came through a gate in Hawkins, larger than before and clearly rebuilt. Now, what follows is a brutal scene where he wipes out a group of soldiers with ease. It feels sudden and controlled, no doubt, and was meant to make a statement.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Darth Vader Scene Influences Stranger Things Season 5

The penultimate moment is not as original as it looks, and that is where things get interesting. The scene quietly draws inspiration from Star Wars, specifically Rogue One (2016), the film often named as one of the strongest entries of the Disney era. Darth Vader barely appears in it, but his hallway scene at the end left a mark. The rebel soldiers try to protect the Death Star plans, while trapped in darkness, but Vader’s breathing fills the space, his red lightsaber ignites, and he tears through them, lifting bodies and smashing them aside.

The Duffer Brothers have openly confirmed the connection. While speaking to Netflix Tudum, Ross Duffer said they knew Vecna’s arrival needed to feel like a massive moment. Now, side-by-side clips shared on Instagram make the link hard to miss, even for viewers who did not think of Rogue One while watching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Space of Cinema (@spaceofcinema)

Vecna Compared To Darth Vader As A Sci-Fi Villain

Stranger Things has always leaned into pop culture, never trying to hide its influences. This time, it uses the visual language of Star Wars instead of copying dialogue or plot, and that choice makes the moment hit harder and faster.

For 48 years, Darth Vader has stood at the top of sci-fi villains, and matching that shadow is no small feat. With four episodes still left, the full payoff remains unseen. Still, this scene clearly places Vecna in rare company. He arrived only last season, so this shortcut helps build his reputation and raises tension heading into the end.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Breakdown Exposes New Secrets – Including An Episode That Makes The Duffers Cry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News