Vecna makes his presence felt in Stranger Things with a grip that feels colder than the Upside Down, and Season 5 sparks a theory that keeps getting louder across Hawkins. The question of why he picked Will on that first night has followed the show for years, and now the final season drops clues that feel far too pointed to ignore. Will was not the only kid outside that night, yet Vecna reached for him as if the choice had already been made. Lucas and Dustin were also heading home, but Vecna’s eyes settled on the quiet boy who felt out of place among his friends.

Will As A Vessel For Vecna’s Plan

Stranger Things’ Season 5, Episode 4, ‘Sorcerer,’ deepens that old mystery when Vecna pulls Will in close again. He interrupts the Party’s rescue plan by unleashing demogorgons across the Hawkins base and spreading terror across the town, the children, and the rescuers. Then he steps out of the open portal, holding Will in front of him, and admits that he chose children because their bodies and minds are easier to reshape. He tells Will that this softness made him a perfect vessel and that his sensitivity proved he belonged in Vecna’s world more than the real one.

The Childhood Parallels Between Will & Vecna

The detail that Will broke very easily sends the theory in a sharper direction because it ties back to Will’s Season 2 role as a spy-host for the Mind Flayer. He has always been able to sense the Demogorgons and could detect danger long before anyone else.

Now it appears that he may have been channeling Vecna without realizing it. Vecna, using Will as Henry Creel, was once used by Dr Brenner, adding a cruel twist, almost like Henry repeating the lab’s old sins in his own way and calling it balance.

It becomes even clearer when Vecna’s line from the Season 5 premiere rings again in the mind, “We are going to do such beautiful things together, William.” Vecna thinks their childhoods mirror each other, where both were quiet, creative, imaginative, and outsiders. Will might have reminded Henry of his younger self, enough to make him the perfect choice. However, this also suggests that Vecna needed to watch Will closely for months, which is hard to imagine since he had not shown the same invisible-friend routine he used on Holly and Derek.

Noah Schnapp teases that the connection between Will and Vecna mirrors Harry Potter and Voldemort, and it will be more obvious in Volume 2. pic.twitter.com/2fZqtUDy3T — Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) November 28, 2025

The Eleven Theory: Did She Open The Door?

This gap opens the door to another rising theory that claims Vecna did not find Will on his own. The front door of the Byers’ house opened the night Will vanished, and with the Duffer Brothers confirming that demogorgons are not telepathic, the creature could not have done it. Someone with powers had to be involved, and only Eleven and Vecna fit that profile. The idea that Eleven opened that door changes the story in a bold way.

One version says Eleven might have been hiding after escaping the lab and ran when she sensed the demogorgon. Another, darker version suggests that she gave Will to the creature as bait because she believed she was the monster and wanted to divert Vecna’s attention. It goes against everything she stands for, yet it links to Vecna’s future claim that she opened the door for him.

If Eleven accidentally guided Vecna toward Will to survive that night, then Will became the nearest replacement for her. There was even a Season 1 scene from a witness saying Eleven could have been Will if he shaved his head. These stray details now feel like they were quietly circling the same truth waiting for Season 5 to bring them back.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things 5 Cast Salary: Here’s How Much Each Star Made Per Episode

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News