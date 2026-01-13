Stranger Things 5 documentary is currently streaming on Netflix. Following the release, fans are sharing reactions on the internet, especially after watching the emotional moments between the cast and crew.

Amid this, a major backlash sparked on the internet with fans unhappy with the Duffer Brothers and their decision-making.

Stranger Things 5 Documentary: What Went Wrong?

In this documentary, the Duffer Brothers disclosed that they started shooting the finale scene before even completing the script. In one of the scenes, the creative writer expresses her tension about starting shooting before the script is completed.

Additionally, in one scene, fans spotted that the script-writing laptop screen has Reddit open in one of the tabs. This sparks the debate about the makers being clueless about the ending of the show and taking help from Reddit fan theories to write the conclusion.

Many X user also claims that a tab of Chat GPT was also open on the screen. However, there is no confirmation so far, as the screen is not very clear. So, despite being an emotional documentary, this sparks a major backlash for Stranger Things 5.

Guys, they didn’t ChatGPT the ending. Stop 😭 pic.twitter.com/ST0lwJMZhN — Stranger News (@StrangerNews11) January 12, 2026

A Major Pitch Regarding Stranger Things 5 Ending Seemingly Rejected

One of the members of the team pitched the idea of involving Demogorgons, Demodogs, or Demobats in the final Abyss Vecna fight. He also mentions that the absence of these creatures will be a crazy thing.

Despite this, the non-involvement of these creatures confirms that this pitch was rejected, and instead, Duffer Brothers decided to go without this idea while writing the ending.

Fans on the internet are also unhappy with this decision of the makers to reject this great pitch for the ending of the iconic Netflix series.

the way they just ignored him😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/R3ly9FqlhF — lindsay ★ (@lindsaydi3d) January 12, 2026

