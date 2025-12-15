The previous week on General Hospital saw Valentin fleeing prison and landing up at Carly’s house as a refugee. Meanwhile, Lulu was left shocked and scared on hearing the news. She feared for the safety of their daughter, Charlotte, who was happy and relieved that her father was safe and free.

The drama, plotting, shock, investigations, arrests, joy, conflicts, and blame games are set to intensify. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Valentin offering reassurance. He fled from jail and is now reading in Carly’s house as he hides from the police. Carly is trying everything she can to ensure Valentin is not discovered, and he stays out of her sight. But why is he being reassuring?

Is he trying to promise Carly that they will get through this mess without getting caught so they can move ahead with their plan against Brennan? On the other hand, Brennan and Josslyn put their heads together. The two have been busy trying to figure out how to locate where Valentin could be.

They are worried about what this might mean for Carly’s safety. What they don’t know is that she is the one keeping Valentin hidden. Meanwhile, Dante opens up to Nathan. Is this about him having to testify in Drew’s shooting? Will Nathan have some advice for Dante? And what exactly will it be?

Elsewhere, Sonny and Ric meet with Justine. Will they be able to extract some information from her? Or will she refuse to share information regarding the case? When Emma seeks advice, who will she go to? And when she has a run-in with Britt, will it get heated again? To wrap things up, Traci is back again.

She came back from her trip and has landed home. But she is in for some big surprises because Traci is about to find out what happened behind her back. Be it her son Ned’s health scare or the whole Drew drama. And lastly, Sidwell lays things out for Laura. Will she really give in to his blackmail?

