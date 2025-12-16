The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Alex and Stephanie in a state of panic. On the other hand, Jada took action. Steve made a decision. Susan turned on Gwen. And then last but not least, Chad and Theo filled in the newest crypt captive, who was none other than EJ DiMera.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the plotting, the danger, the friction, and the confrontations are about to get heated soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 16, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 16, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Chanel consoling Johnny. With all the DiMeras disappearing, the couple was worried about what would happen next. And next on the list was EJ, Johnny’s father. He is left even more shocked at how people from his family just keep going missing lately.

With his father having gone missing most recently, he is on an all-time alert as he tries to figure out what is happening. Meanwhile, he is also distraught about the situation, and Chanel is trying to comfort her husband through it all. On the other hand, Cat and Rafe clash. Is more friction happening?

They might be working together to expose EJ, but their methods are not aligning. Rafe has warned Cat to be careful, but she enjoys getting into risky situations. And EJ is the latest member of the DiMera family to have gone missing. Is this what the clash is about? On the other hand, Gabi lashes out at Javi.

The two have been facing a lot of tension ever since Javi claimed that he thought Gabi was responsible for the kidnappings. And now he told about Gabi’s deal with Tony with Rafe, which has put her under unnecessary suspicion. Gabi has had enough of this and is ready to call him out.

How will things fare when Gabi confronts Javi for being a tattletale and ruining things for her after assuming the worst of her? And lastly, Gwen tries to scare Leo. What is this going to be about? Is she pulling some random prank, or is she trying to throw him off the whole EJ saga instead?

