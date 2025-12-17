The CBS daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful recently saw two marriages, and one of them was the much-awaited fourth wedding of Liam Spencer and Hope Logan. The character of Liam, played by Scott Clifton, is very crucial to the plot of the soap. Here’s what we know about Liam’s life, including his family and marriages.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Who is Liam Spencer?

Liam Spencer is one of the core characters of The Bold and the Beautiful universe. He is the former CEO and Vice President of Spencer Publications, as well as the former Editor of Eye on Fashion and Vice President of Forrester Creations. Currently, he’s working at Spencer Publications with his family.

Liam lives in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter. He has been part of some major drama in the show, including the former long-running love triangle with Steffy and Hope. Be it romance, family drama, or some serious chaos, Liam often finds himself in the middle of things.

Liam Spencer’s Parents & Siblings

Liam is the son of Kelly Hopkins and Bill Spencer. He has two half-brothers, Wyatt Spencer and Will Spencer, both of them from his father’s side. Wyatt is the son of Quinn Fuller, while Will is the son of Katie Logan. The three share a close bond and support each other.

Liam’s Marriages

Steffy Forrester (2011–2012, 2013, 2017–2018)

Hope Logan (2012, 2018–2019, 2020–2023, 2025–present)

Ivy Forrester (2015)

Liam has been married to three women, but most of those marriages have seen him shuffling between Steffy and Hope due to the long-time love triangle between the characters. He first got married to Steffy in 2011, followed by his marriage to Hope in 2012. Liam then married Steffy again in 2013.

The character had a break from bouncing back and forth between the two women when he married Ivy in 2015, but that did not last long either. He then remarried Steffy in 2017, marking the last time they were married. Liam tied the knot with Hope in 2018, but it did not work out once again. Their third marriage came in 2020.

But as expected, it also broke off due to intense drama. Their most recent marriage is the fourth time they have tied the knot after being apart for a while. Their daughter Beth officiated the ceremony.

Liam Spencer’s Kids

Aspen Forrester-Spencer (son with Steffy)

Kelly Spencer (daughter with Steffy)

Beth Spencer (daughter with Hope)

Douglas Forrester (adoptive son with Hope)

Liam’s first child was Aspen, a son he had with Steffy. He has two daughters, Kelly with Steffy and Beth with Hope. He is also the father of Douglas, his adoptive son with Hope, who is the biological child of Thomas Forrester.

