The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn expressing his love for Steffy with a passionate kiss. On the other hand, Bill surprised Katie with an impromptu proposal and marriage. She accepted, and the two got remarried on the same day Liam and Hope remarried.

The drama, reunions, ceremonies, surprises, tears, joy, and celebrations are becoming increasingly touching with time. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 16, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: December 16, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Brooke telling Ridge that more than one couple got married today. While everyone was busy celebrating Hope and Liam’s marriage, their love inspired Bill to propose to Katie again and ask her to marry him. Everyone present was left shocked by this moment.

Katie was just as surprised, but she happily accepted, and the two tied the knot in a simple ceremony right at Spencer Estate with the guests present. And now Brooke is informing her husband, Ridge, that it was not just JHope and Liam who got married again. After all, Katie and Bill joined soon after.

How will Ridge react to that? He has never really gotten along with Bill after all. Is he going to be surprised to see him tie the knot with Katie again? On the other hand, Katie gives Bill a special gift. Now that the two are married again, Katie has a gift for her husband. But precisely what will it be?

Katie has already moved into the Spencer Estate. And now they’ve got married as well. Bill also gifted Katie her own fashion house. So what’s next on the gift menu for them? And then lastly, Taylor and Deacon worry about Sheila and her behavior. The two have noticed how Sheila has been behaving lately.

And they are not too happy about it. Taylor helped Deacon when he had marriage trouble with Sheila, and the therapy sessions have calmed him down. But Sheila has started going berserk and crazy again, especially with her recent desire to crash Hope and Liam’s wedding uninvited.

While Taylor stopped her from doing so, it has not gone unnoticed that Sheila really wanted to. Deacon has noticed Sheila’s change in behavior, and so has Taylor. What will the two do to help her get out of this space?

