The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Brooke telling Ridge that more than one couple had gotten married that day. Meanwhile, Katie gave Bill a special gift, and it was his sword necklace. Taylor and Deacon worried about Sheila and her behavior, particularly her plan to crash the wedding.

The drama, the joy, the romance, and the friction are about to escalate very soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 17, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Brooke asking Ridge some hard questions about Katie. The two have been creating some key charts about their lives, and one of the next ones is going to center around her sister, Katie. She used to be the PR head of Forrester, but was mistreated by Ridge’s decisions.

She was replaced, and an outside company was hired to do the job without even informing her. When Brooke asks Ridge about his choices and why he made them, how will he reply? Will he express regret, or does he still stand by them? Will this cause issues between Brooke and Katie?

On the other hand, Katie grapples with the monumental career decision before her. The last few weeks have been majorly surprising for her. She reunited with Bill first and moved back in with him and their son Will. Then Bill proposed, and they got married in a quick wedding. And there’s more.

Bill’s wedding gift for Katie was her own fashion house. It’s a major surprise for her, and this could be a brand-new start for her. Additionally, this could change the fashion landscape in Los Angeles, as the only house that has given Forrester competition is Sally Spectra’s label, Spectra Fashions.

What will Katie decide to do now? Will she take this big decision of starting afresh with the fashion house? For quite a long time, she was the head of PR at Forrester, and now the sky is the limit. What choice will Katie make, and how will this change things for her, Forrester, and the fashion world?

