The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Chanel consoling Johnny after his father EJ was next in line to go missing. On the other hand, Cat and Rafe clashed. Gabi lashed out at Javi for telling Rafe about her previous deal with Tony, putting her under suspicion. And then lastly, Gwen tried to scare Leo.

The drama, confrontations, secrets, plotting, and anger are about to escalate. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 17, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 17, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Belle reassuring Marlena. Is this due to her constant health issues, or is she having a really tough time without her husband, John? Will Belle be able to comfort her mother through this hard time?

Meanwhile, Xander questions Sarah. Is this about Brady? The two might be on the way to divorce after being separated, but Xander has not been able to move on. And what makes matters even worse is that Sarah has gotten really close to Brady, which has made Xander even more jealous. Is he asking her questions about their relationship? Will this help him get closer, or will it continue to haunt him?

On the other hand, Brady and Tate try to comfort Rachel. She is at Bayview and has been kept under review for her behavior. It has been hard not just for her, but also for her family, including her father, Brady, and half-brother, Tate.

They are trying to reassure her and make her feel better, but it’s hard for her to feel anything when she is locked and kept away from the real world. And lastly, Kristen accuses EJ. The latter is the latest one to be thrown into the crypt. He reunited with the other missing members of his family, including Tony, Kristen, Chad, and Theo.

This has led to a resurgence of some friction, especially between Kristen and EJ. She is angry at him and is accusing him. Their clash is about to escalate as accusations fly around, and tensions escalate. How will the others balance this mess out?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Explainer: Who is Liam Spencer? Parents, Family, Marriages & Kids

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News