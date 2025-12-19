The previous episode of General Hospital saw Anna receiving a diversion. On the other hand, Brennan confided in Carly. Nathan backed up Lulu as she tried to grapple with the circumstances. Jason sought out Josslyn for some help he needed. And then lastly, Nina was in the hot seat at court.

The drama, danger, doubts, plotting, suspicion, warnings, and blackmail are about to escalate soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 19, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 19, 2025

The last episode of the week features Chase making a pair of arrests. The shooting of Drew has been the main focus of many conversations and actions lately. The question still remains, and the PCPD detectives are on the case as they try to sort out the mess. Chase is about to make arrests.

Could it be Trina and Kai? After all, they were around when Drew was shot. Did Chase find footage of them and decide to take them into custody? Are they the two arrested by him? Or is it someone else? When Valentin and Carly debate, is this about his place in her home or about their plan ahead?

Valentin is making it clear that Carly cannot trust Brennan. He is pointing out that everything he does is for his own benefit. Valentin adds that all he cares about is making use of the opportunities he has, and Carly would be wise not to have any faith in Brennan. Elsewhere, Jason issues a warning.

Is this to Josslyn or to Britt? Will he be able to get the answers he is looking for? Is Jason trying to tell Josslyn to be safe while offering him the help he needs? After all, he may want her assistance, but he would never want to put her at risk. Joss makes a resolution. Elsewhere, Isaiah supports Portia.

Is he willing to step up and be there for her as she deals with pregnancy and finds out who the father is? In other news, the court drama is heating up. Kristina is going to testify in court for her brother Michael. Will this make his case stronger and weaken Willow’s side? He is not even alone, either.

While the testimonies are happening, Carly is there to support her son, and even Traci is by Michael’s side in court. But someone heard their recent chat, and it’s to be seen who it was. Is this going to change the course of the whole trial? Will it affect Michael? Are Willow and Drew going to pay?

