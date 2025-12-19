The Bold and the Beautiful has many core families, be it Forrester, Logan, or Spencer. But technically, many of the key characters are biologically connected to the Marone family instead. Here’s a brief of the family tree.

The Bold & The Beautiful: The Marone Family Tree Explained

First Generation

Massimo Marone

Second Generation

Ridge Forrester

Nick Marone

Oscar Marone

Diana Carter

Third Generation

Thomas Forrester

Phoebe Forrester †

Steffy Forrester

RJ Forrester

Nicole Marone †

Jack Marone

Fourth Generation

Douglas Forrester

Kelly Forrester-Spencer

Hayes Forrester-Finnegan

The Bold & The Beautiful: Active Marones

Ridge Forrester (played by Thorsten Kaye)

Ridge is the son of Stephanie Douglas and Massimo Marone. Even though biologically he is a Marone, Eric is his adoptive father, which is why he is a Forrester and identifies as such. The same applies to his children and their children.

Nick Marone (played by Jack Wagner)

Nick is the son of Jackie Payne and Massimo Marone. He mostly stays off the grid after his exit in 2012. But the character has popped back in 2022 and most recently in 2025 when he proposed to Brooke for marriage, which led to her reuniting with Ridge. He shuffles from New York to Los Angeles.

Thomas Forrester (played by Matthew Atkinson)

Thomas is the son of Taylor Hayes and Ridge Forrester. Just like his father, Ridge, he is biologically part of the Marone family on the paternal side but is a Forrester through Eric. He has been a key part of Forrester Creations.

Steffy Forrester (played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)

Steffy is the daughter of Taylor Hayes and Ridge Forrester. She is the face of Forrester Creations as the Co-CEO of the fashion house. Steffy is the most important member of the company besides both Eric and Ridge.

RJ Forrester (played by Joshua Hoffman)

RJ is the son of Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester. He is an influencer and was a junior designer at Forrester Creations as well as an assistant designer to Eric once upon a time. RJ is a key Forrester but is currently out of town.

Douglas Forrester (played by Henry Joseph Samiri)

Douglas is the son of Caroline Spencer and Thomas Forrester. He is also the adoptive son of Hope Logan and Liam Spencer. Most recently, he was seen onscreen when he happily attended Hope and Liam’s fourth wedding.

Kelly Forrester-Spencer (played by Sophia Parras McKinley)

Kelly is the daughter of Steffy Forrester and Liam Spencer. She was also last seen during Hope and Liam’s wedding ceremony, and she lives with her mother, Steffy; her stepfather, Finn; and her half-brother, Hayes, at their place.

Hayes Forrester-Finnegan (played by Bryan Garlick)

Hayes is the son of Steffy Forrester and John “Finn” Finnegan. He is five years old and is the youngest member of the Forrester family. Hayes lives with his mother, Steffy; father, Finn; and half-sister, Kelly, at their home.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas Surprises Steffy With His Return While Katie Opens Up To Bill & Will

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News