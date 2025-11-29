While the Forresters and the Logans are key members of The Bold and the Beautiful, so are the Spencers. Another key group of the successful soap opera, the Spencer family, has been in the media business for a while, and many of the members are deeply linked with the Forresters and Logans.

The daytime drama has featured many character deaths, entries, and exits, and while many of the Spencers are offscreen at the moment, including Wyatt Spencer, who has otherwise remained a key part of the show, many of the core Spencers are still active on the show. Here’s the full family tree.

The Bold & The Beautiful: The Spencer Family Tree Explained

First Generation

Bill Spencer Sr †

Second Generation

Caroline Spencer †

Karen Spencer

Bill Spencer Jr

Third Generation

Caroline Spencer II † (via Karen)

Liam Spencer (via Bill Jr)

Wyatt Spencer (via Bill Jr)

Will Spencer (via Bill Jr)

Fourth Generation

Douglas Forrester (via Caroline II)

Kelly Forrester-Spencer (via Liam)

Beth Logan-Spencer (via Liam)

Dylan Forrester-Spencer † (via Wyatt)

The Bold & The Beautiful: Active Spencers

Bill Spencer Jr (played by Don Diamont)

Bill Jr. is the patriarch of the Spencer family since his father, Bill Sr., passed away. He is the owner of Spencer Publications. Bill recently reunited with his former wife, Katie Logan, and has three kids, namely Liam, Wyatt, and Will. All his boys are with different women, namely Kelly, Quinn, and Katie.

Liam Spencer (played by Scott Cliffton)

Liam is Kelly Hopkins and Bill Spencer’s son. He has worked at Spencer Publications as well as Forrester Creations. Liam was the former editor of Eye on Fashion. He recently reunited with his former wife, Hope Liam. Liam has two daughters, Kelly with Steffy Forrester and Beth with Hope.

Will Spencer (played by Crew Morrow)

Will is Katie Logan and Bill Spencer’s son. He was recently promoted from his intern position at Forrester Creations. Will is 21 years old and is dating Electra Forrester. He recently moved into the beach house with her.

Douglas Forrester (played by Henry Joseph Samiri)

Douglas is Caroline Spencer and Thomas Forrester’s son. He is almost 10 years old. Douglas keeps moving from Paris to Los Angeles with his father.

Kelly Forrester-Spencer (played by Sophia Parras McKinley)

Kelly is Steffy Forrester and Liam Spencer’s daughter. She is 10 years old and lives with her mother Steffy, stepfather Finn, and half-brother Hayes.

Beth Logan-Spencer (played by Jordyn Lynn Ariza)

Beth is Hope Logan and Liam Spencer’s daughter. She is 9 years old and lives with her parents, Hope and Liam. She is all set and excited to officiate their remarriage now that the two have gotten engaged once again.

