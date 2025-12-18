The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nikki learning of Victor’s latest move against Jabot, and she was left disappointed. On the other hand, Jack planned his counterattack to protect Jabot from Victor’s plot. And then lastly, Claire and Kyle allied against Audra.

The drama, planning, alliances, power moves, worries, secrets, and shifting dynamics are going to intensify. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 18, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: December 18, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jack holding both Adam and Chelsea accountable for their actions. He is not happy about the move that Victor pulled, and when it comes to Jabot, his legacy and his family, Jack is just as protective and passionate. He is also unhappy about his other involvements.

Jack knows Adam and Chelsea played their part in this whole coup and is making sure to tell them that he is displeased. He holds them very accountable for the effects of their choices. How will they respond to Jack and his disappointment? Will they be guilty and apologize for their actions?

Or will Adam continue to play the puppet for his father? On the other hand, Billy strikes a deal with Phyllis. With the mess that has occurred at the launch party of Abbott Communications, everyone is scrambling to clean up the situation and do damage control. Phyllis is left feeling betrayed by Victor.

She thought Victor would follow through on their deal and hand her the control of Jabot. But she was stupid to trust the Newman patriarch. And now this has brought Billy and Phyllis together. This is the right chance for Billy to make use of, and he did. But what will they strive for?

What will this deal be about? And then lastly, Kyle sends a message to Summer. Jack is sure that this situation requires Summer’s help, who is currently in Paris. After all, she heads Marchetti, which is a subsidiary of Jabot itself. How will Summer react when Kyle informs her about this?

Will she be willing to help clear this chaos? Will she question her grandfather, Victor, for targeting Jabot, knowing it will also affect her company? Is Nikki going to stand against Victor in this, too?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Anna Receives A Diversion, Jason Seeks Out Josslyn While Nina Is In The Hot Seat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News