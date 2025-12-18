The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly and Nina having a frosty run-in at the court. Meanwhile, Isaiah made Portia a tempting offer. Lulu unleashed her anger while Britt was left disappointed. And then, last but not least, Michael defended himself as the court hearing approached.

The drama, the secrets, the worries, the plotting, the tension, the danger, the friction, and more are about to get heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 18, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Anna receiving a diversion. She has been kidnapped and kept captive for a while, but has not found out who her captor is. She is trying to find a way out or figure out what the kidnapper wants from her. When she gets a diversion, what exactly will she do with it?

On the other hand, Brennan confides in Carly. Is he going to tell her what Nina asked him to do? Will he confess to fulfilling her request to delete the footage of Willow? Carly is bound to be furious, considering Willow and Drew are actively targeting her son, Michael. Is this going to ruin things?

Meanwhile, Nathan backs up Lulu. Is this about Rocco and Dante, or is this about Charlotte and Valentin instead? Elsewhere, Jason seeks out Josslyn. He wants her help regarding something, but what could it be? Is this about WSB? It could be regarding Britt and finding out who her employer is.

Will Josslyn agree to help him on this secret task he wants fulfilled? When Nina is in the hot seat, how will she deal with it? Mainly because she caused a hindrance in the trial’s legal proceedings. Willow’s footage of being near Drew the night he was shot was a significant help for the PCPD.

Nina found out about it and approached Brennan for a favor. He asked her to delete the footage. But has Brennan actually done it? Has someone discovered how Nina attempted to delete key evidence? Is that why she is in the hot seat? How will she deal with the questions? Has she done damage?

Will this ruin Willow’s case even more? After all, Dante and Nathan saw the footage firsthand, and seeing it gone will definitely raise major suspicions.

