The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Stephanie, Alex, and Steve brainstorming ways to fix the stalker situation. Jeremy and Liam bonded as they shared their past mistakes. Jennifer gave Thomas bad news. Paulina supported Abe. And lastly, Theo and Chad contemplated their mortality.

The drama, the danger, the friction, the fights, the worry, the confusion, the plotting, and the returns are about to be heated. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 19, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 19, 2025

The last episode of the week features Ari taking advice from Kate. Is this about her wanting to work at the DiMera family? After all, Ari’s mother, Gabi, is against it. Is this why she is hoping to get some support from Kate instead? What advice will she have for Ari? Will this change her mind or resolve the issue?

On the other hand, Chanel hides frightening news from Johnny. What is this about? Is this somehow about the DiMeras going missing one after another? Johnny’s father, EJ, was the latest one to disappear. So, what is next, and what has happened for Chanel to hide it from her husband?

Meanwhile, Gabi suppresses her guilt with Philip. The two are getting closer with every passing day, but she has been hiding secrets from him. Gabi was the one who told Tony about Xander and Philip’s forged letter and spied on them for him. When Philip finds out, he will not be happy about any of this.

It might even lead to the end of their romance. So it makes sense for Gabi to be guilty and scared of what might happen. And lastly, another captive is dumped inside the DiMera crypt. Tony was the first one to be dumped into the crypt, followed by Kristen, Chad, Theo, and then, most recently, EJ.

But the people inside are only getting more in number because another person is about to be held captive. However, what makes matters even more surprising is who the person is. It’s none other than Peter Blake. How will the DiMeras react to him? Especially since he was not seen in town for a long time.

