The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Thomas surprise Steffy with his return to Forrester Creations. Meanwhile, Deke expressed concern for his future at Forrester to Hope. And then, last but not least, Katie revealed to Bill and Will what was holding her back in her decision.

The drama, confusion, shock, joy, changes, friction, and worry are about to intensify in the following weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold and The Beautiful Spoilers: December 19, 2025

The first episode of the week features Steffy and Hope butting heads about firing Deke. Ever since Liam’s hoax of a brain tumor orchestrated by Grace came into the picture, Steffy and Hope put aside their long-running feud and joined hands. Steffy even allowed Hope to come back to Forrester.

She was also supportive when she found out that Hope and Liam were getting married again. To add to this, Steffy even supported bringing Hope’s line back. But now the friction seems to be returning, and the reason is Steffy’s brother Thomas. He is back and wants some significant changes at FC.

This means Hope’s brother Deke’s job at Forrester is in danger. Hope is trying to defend her brother and tell Steffy that Deke has fresh ideas that will work for the fashion house. But Steffy cannot put Deke above her own brother, who is also a Forrester and a part of the company’s long legacy.

Will this lead to the two of them going back to being bitter rivals? And then lastly, Brooke is in disbelief at Katie’s news. The latter got married to Bill once again, and he gave Katie her own fashion house as a wedding gift. Katie was not entirely sure at first, as it was a giant step in her career.

However, after speaking with Bill and their son Will, she feels ready to take this significant step forward. Especially after she was mistreated at Forrester, and decisions were taken without her knowledge, despite her being the head of PR. How will Brooke react when Katie tells her about her move? What will it bring?

Is this going to start a new fashion house rivalry that was missing for a couple of years after Sally Spectra left and dissolved Spectra Fashions?

