The previous episode of General Hospital saw Chase making a pair of arrests, and it was none other than Britt and Brad. On the other hand, Valentin and Carly debated over Brennan. Jason issued a warning. Josslyn made a resolution. And then last but not least, Isaiah supported Portia.

From court trials and risky moves to celebrations and observations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jason and Danny coming bearing gifts. It’s time to celebrate, but with whom? Curtis updates Jordan. Is this about the trial? Ava and Nina reconcile. Is this really a fresh start to their friendship or not? Tracy counsels Cody while Emma confides in Trina.

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Willow’s trial resumes. How will it fare? Chase gets bad news. Has it been proven that Michael is not at fault? Portia confides in Ava. Is this about the trial or her pregnancy? Tracy encounters Laura. Will this be helpful for her, or will it complicate things? Alexis receives new intel. Is it about Willow?

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Port Charles celebrates Christmas Eve. Will it be a sweet fare? Or will it lead to drama? Carly makes a risky move. Is this about her plan against Brennan? Or is she helping Valentin? Sonny counsels Dante. Is this about the trial? Trina tries to make amends. Nina and Liesl count their blessings.

Thursday, December 25, 2025

There will be no new episode of General Hospital on Christmas Day. The network is going to have a fully pre-empted day on the special occasion.

Friday, December 26, 2025

The final episode of the week features Tracy missing Monica. Is it going to be a tear-jerking moment? Sidwell hosts a soiree at Wyndemere. How will it go? Kevin voices his gratitude. Is it about Laura and their family? Jordan makes an observation. And then lastly, Willow tries to change Drew’s mind.

