The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw the DiMera kidnapper being finally revealed, and it was none other than Peter Blake. Paulina offered her sympathies to Marlena during this tough time. Belle advised Brady while he dealt with Rachel’s situation. And then lastly, Tate gave Holly bad news.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the questions, the confusion, the fear, the plotting, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 23, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 23, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features the DiMeras fearing for their lives. Now that the kidnapper has been revealed to be Peter Blake, things are going to escalate quickly. The captors are confused and worried about what this might mean and why Peter has been targeting them for weeks on end.

Secrets are about to come out, and when Peter reveals that he has a vial that can explode in milliseconds, the DiMeras fear for themselves. This is about to get chaotic, and they know exactly what they need to do. Will they be able to form a plan to get out of there before Peter does something?

On the other hand, Peter reveals a secret. Is he about to reveal what his plan has been all along? Is this going to put the DiMeras on red alert? Will Tony, Kristen, Chad, Theo, and EJ manage to brainstorm and protect each other? Meanwhile, Gwen and Gabi commiserate. What is the reason?

They have never really gotten along, but they do have a shared history that may be the reason why they are commiserating together. Will this help them bond? Elsewhere, Leo schemes to best EJ. It has been no secret that he has been suspicious of EJ and does not trust him or his intentions at all.

Leo is adamant about exposing Leo, and he wants intel to make his plans happen. But will he be able to plot his way towards his goals? Or will he find nothing to put EJ in the corner? And lastly, Rafe and Cat brainstorm. Apart from Leo, these two have also been digging dirt on EJ lately.

Their plans also intersect with Leo, the goal being to expose EJ. But since EJ went missing, things have gotten weird. Will they find something?

